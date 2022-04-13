|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FIS teams up with Fireblocks

Wednesday 13 April 2022 14:56 CET | News

FIS has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption by enabling firms of all types to access crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. 

Leveraging the Fireblocks platform, FIS capital markets clients can move, store, and issue digital assets, and gain access to self-custody digital asset wallet technology, an asset transfer network, and tools to access staking, DeFi, and other more advanced forms of digital asset exposure.

FIS continues to expand its portfolio of crypto and digital asset offerings for clients across multiple markets, including card-to-crypto and other money movement services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company also recently announced new crypto regulation capabilities.

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, DeFi, digital assets, e-wallet
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Fireblocks, FIS Global
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

Fireblocks

|

FIS Global

|
Discover all the Company news on Fireblocks and other articles related to Fireblocks in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like