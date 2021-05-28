|
EVO Payments International introduces Croation kuna to it product portofolio

Friday 28 May 2021 15:30 CET | News

EVO Payments International has added another payout currency to its multi-currency portfolio, the Croatian kuna.

The Croatian kuna complements the EVO multicurrency repertoire of so far 14 payment currencies across the European region and promotes the growth of international trade in online payments in Europe.

According to the official press release, familiar currency makes it easier for customers from the Balkans to make purchasing decisions for goods that were previously only priced in EUR. 


