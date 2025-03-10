Subscribe
News

Euronext expands clearing services

Monday 10 March 2025 14:06 CET | News

European capital market infrastructure Euronext has announced the expansion of its clearing services in order to cover cryptocurrency exchange-traded products.

Following this announcement, the enhancement marks a significant step in integrating digital assets into the regulated financial ecosystem, as it will also accelerate the process of driving broader adoption of cryptocurrency ETPs within the regulated financial system.

In addition, investors will have the needed access to a wider selection of ETPs underlying cryptocurrencies while benefiting from the security, efficiency, and transparency of a regulated marketplace. Euronext Clearing’s risk management expertise will also ensure that market participants can trade confidently while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements. 

More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, the strategic expansion will reinforce Euronext Clearing’s position as a trusted multi-asset CCP in the region of Europe, while also highlighting the Euronext Group’s commitment to supporting clients’ investment needs through the provision of improved trading and post-trading services.

Issuers and investors will have the possibility to leverage Euronext's dynamic European ETPs market, as well as benefit from deep liquidity and broad investor access. At the same time, Euronext has proactively developed the necessary market infrastructure to ensure strong safeguards, optimal liquidity, and tight spreads that foster a secure and transparent trading environment. 

With the continued expansion of the EMIR-authorised clearing house, the company will continue to focus on enhancing its suite of services to meet clients’ evolving needs, providing a trusted and efficient marketplace for members and investors while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.


Source: Link


