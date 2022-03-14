EU rejects proposal to prohibit proof-of-work crypto

The EU parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee voted on the proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, the EU’s legislation for governing digital assets.
An addition to the bill aimed to limit the use of cryptos that are powered by the energy-intensive process called proof-of-work (PoW), but it was voted down by the parliamentary committee, as crypto assets are neither issued nor guaranteed by a central bank or a public authority and are therefore currently out of the scope of EU legislation.
Several EU parliamentarians have been pushing to ban PoW cryptos in favour of more sustainable energy. However, they have also raised concerns that switching to renewable energy would mean such energy is favoured for crypto mining rather than for public use.
There is also a concern over the sustainability of cryptocurrencies as the energy consumption of Bitcoin equals that of entire small countries.
To reduce the cryptos' carbon footprint, MEPs have asked the EU Commission to include crypto assets mining in the EU taxonomy (a classification system) for sustainable activities by 2025.
The draft rules had 31 votes in favour to 4 and 23 abstentions. Formal negotiations on the draft framework will now proceed between the EU commission, council, and parliament.
