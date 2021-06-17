|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Contour closes its Series A+ funding

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:08 CET | News

Contour, a blockchain trade finance network, has closed its Series A+ funding without disclosing the amount.

After starting as the Voltron Letter of Credit consortium, the company was incorporated in Singapore in January 2020, backed by seven global banks – Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, CTBC, HSBC, ING, SEB, and Standard Chartered. Enterprise blockchain company R3, Bain & Company and developer CryptoBLK were also involved from the start. All participated in the Series A+ funding with the addition of Citi and SMBC.

Apart from the nine shareholder banks, a further ten banks have joined the network and a total of 13 are live on the platform, following the transition to a production network in October 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Citi, HSBC, ING, blockchain, trade finance, funding
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like