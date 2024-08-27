Subscribe
Conotoxia adds multi-currency cards for businesses

Tuesday 27 August 2024 13:33 CET | News

Poland-based fintech Conotoxia has announced the launch of new multi-currency cards for its business customers and clients, with a new image.

Following this announcement, companies and businesses will have the possibility to order multi-currency cards, which can be leveraged in order to pay in more than 160 currencies around the world, as well as make payments in 23 without the need for currency conversion.

In addition, Conotoxia is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the product launch

The business cards from Conotaxia are currently used for payments at home, online, and abroad. The product was developed in order to support the process of controlling the company’s and its employees’ expenses. By utilising the cards, enterprise owners will have the possibility to monitor spending and manage card limits in the client panel and mobile application. 

Throughout this launch, a new card design awaits Conotoxia’s business customers, with the option of shipping not only by post but also by courier and parcel lockers. 

At the same time, the business cards are set to enable entrepreneurs to easily manage their expenses. This includes the capability to book flights and hotels for business trips, as well as paying for taxis around the world. An employee will have the possibility to use it to pay for petrol and accommodation at a conference abroad, while also withdrawing cash from an ATM in the local currency. 

Furthermore, the cards can be used to pay for dinner with a client in the UK using GBP or to order promotional materials in the US using USD. According to officials of Conotoxia, this process is expected to take place at a favorable rate and without any fees. 


More: Link


