Cointract launches crypto trading app

Wednesday 29 March 2023 15:36 CET | News

Switzerland-based crypto platform Cointract has launched a new app that provides access to crypto investment opportunities.

With immediate effect, people living in Switzerland will have access to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins via the Cointract app. Cointract has a license as a financial intermediary from the VQF and can currently be used to invest in a number of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple as well as in stablecoins. According to a Cointract representative, tokenized assets, such as shares in SMEs and real assets, should also be able to be traded on the platform in a future phase. The platform wants to continuously expand its offer, always with the aim of making the world of blockchain accessible to everyone.

 

Crypto offers

The specially developed algorithm with which users can define their own rules for crypto trading and then trade fully automatically is also unique in Switzerland. This allows losses to be limited in the event of large price fluctuations and assets to be bought at attractive prices. By setting parameters for themselves, users can automatically buy and sell cryptocurrencies at the best rate for their specific goals. 


Additionally, it is possible to trade either independently or with the help of a smart avatar that will execute users’ buy and sell orders in the most profitable way. This is done by means of a percentage setback on the current price. If the price falls by the value a user has defined, the Cointract avatar will automatically buy or sell their assets. Another option is to have the avatar follow the course intelligently and have it sell automatically in the event of major setbacks.

 

Investments in Stablecoin with Cointract 

Anyone who uses Cointract to purchase stablecoins tied to the US dollar or gold can make a profit. Users’ balance earns daily interest which is credited to them. The exchange used on Cointract’s platform, on which customers’ personal account runs, is called Nexo. Users lend the crypto exchange a portion of their base currency for a certain period of time to secure its day-to-day business and receive a low-interest rate in return. The annual interest rate is currently between 6 and 8%.


As stated by a Cointract representative, these investments are an attractive alternative to dividend stocks and bonds, especially in the current inflationary environment, which is also characterised by low-interest rates. These investments also help to diversify users’ portfolios and can thus protect against market distortions.

 


More: Link


Cointract

