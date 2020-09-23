|
CoinPayments announces strategic partnership with Shopify

Wednesday 23 September 2020 14:36 CET | News

Canada-based omni-channel commerce platform Shopify has announced a partnership with crypto payment processor CoinPayments.

 

The collaboration will bring CoinPayments’ crypto payments processing platform to all Shopify merchants as both companies look to fuel wider adoption of payments in digital currencies. This announcement follows a successful beta trial that started in 2019. Under the terms of the partnership, CoinPayments will now be a visible payment option for merchants on the Shopify platform and will make cryptocurrency transactions easier and more accessible while reducing transaction fees. 

Vendors will now get paid faster in any of the 1,800 cryptocurrencies supported by CoinPayments while gaining access to untapped markets globally. This partnership further enables cross-border payments, allowing merchants to eliminate the hassle of working with multiple payment processors across different jurisdictions.



Keywords: CoinPayments, Shopify, partnership, cryptocurrency, omnichannel ecommerce, ecommerce platform, Canada, US, North America, cross-border payments, transaction fees, digital currency
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
