Binance obtains third money transmitter license in the US

Wednesday 16 March 2022 15:15 CET | News

Crypto exchange Binance.US has obtained its third Money Transmitter licenses in the US. 

Following the receipt of approvals in West Virginia and Connecticut, the FinCEN-registered company received formal notice from the Wyoming Division of Banking that its application was accepted. Money Transmitter licenses enable Binance.US to provide its services in 45 out of 50 US states as an independent offering to its customers, without relying on a third party. However, it will be required to comply with all federal and state laws, including ‘know your customer’, anti-money laundering, and related regulations.

The exchange said that the Wyoming licence further underlines its focus on complying with legal and financial regulations across all markets in which it operates.


