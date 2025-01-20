1Money announces USD 20 million funding for stablecoin payments

The funding round included contributions from various investors, including F-Prime Capital, Galaxy Ventures, Hack VC, Tribe Capital, Portage, Ethereal Ventures, and Kraken Ventures, among others. Unlike multipurpose blockchain platforms, 1Money is focused solely on stablecoin payments. The network leverages its proprietary Byzantine Consistent Broadcast (BCB) technology to address common challenges such as transaction delays, fluctuating fees, and security vulnerabilities that affect existing stablecoin users.
According to 1Money officials, stablecoins are central to building a modern financial infrastructure. They emphasised the goal of making stablecoin payments more practical for everyday transactions such as ecommerce, peer-to-peer transfers, and remittances.
Main features of the network include:
Officials from Hack VC highlighted the practical advantages of 1Money's approach, citing its ability to provide instant settlement, low fees, and integrated compliance while retaining Web3's benefits.
1Money’s design eliminates many of the complexities typically associated with blockchain platforms. Users are not required to deal with token-based fees, staking mechanisms, or complex governance models. Instead, the network simplifies stablecoin transactions, aligning with user and enterprise needs.
In the company press release, representatives from Portage noted that the streamlined experience eliminates barriers such as confusing fees or speculative tokenomics, making stablecoin payments accessible for broader adoption. The company aims to launch the 1Money Network in the second quarter of this year.
