Moomoo has launched real-time Apple Pay and Google Pay account deposits for eligible users in collaboration with Visa and Checkout.com.

US-based investment and trading platform Moomoo has expanded its account funding options through the collaboration. Eligible users can now deposit funds via Apple Pay or Google Pay at any hour, seven days a week, and use the money to invest in stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, options, and event contracts. Access to funds remains subject to funding availability.

How the deposit flow works

Within the Moomoo app, users choose Apple Pay or Google Pay as their deposit method and complete the transaction with an eligible debit card linked to their digital wallet. Visa's global payments network and Checkout.com's payment infrastructure support the process, which credits accounts in real time and reduces the number of steps needed to fund an account.

The change moves Moomoo beyond bank transfers and the business-hour constraints tied to them. Real-time availability is not uniform, however. According to the company's disclosures, actual fund availability depends on the receiving region and compliance processes, and Visa Direct for Wallet functionality varies by geography.

Part of a round-the-clock strategy

The launch is part of Moomoo's broader effort to extend market access beyond standard trading hours. The platform already supports 24/5 trading of eligible US stocks and ETFs. The company cautions that extended-hours sessions carry specific risks, including higher price volatility, lower liquidity, and wider bid/ask spreads.

In recent months, Moomoo has also introduced Web3 wallet integration, agentic investing through Moomoo API Skills, and prediction markets through a partnership with Kalshi. Combined with 24/7 funding, these features give users more ways to fund, manage, and allocate capital across a growing range of asset types.

In addition, Moomoo is pairing the launch with a promotion for its Cash Sweep Program. New users can earn 3.6% APY on eligible uninvested cash, raised to 8.1% APY for two months after activation. After the promotional period, the rate drops to 0.03% for users without a paid subscription.

Moomoo is a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company. It reports more than 30 million investors worldwide and serves markets including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand.