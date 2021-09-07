|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Walgreens ventures into consumer banking with 'Scarlet' account

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:25 CET | News

US-based pharmaceuticals retailer Walgreens has partnered with payment platform InComm Payments to offer new financial products for the retailer’s customers.

The offerings include a bank account and a pair of rewards cards, with the company saying this is just the beginning of its venture into financial services.

Walgreens and InComm Payments launched ‘Scarlet’, a bank account and debit card that can be opened digitally or via a card that can be purchased and activated right off an in-store display at one of Walgreen’s locations. Shortly before Scarlet launched, Walgreens and Synchrony introduced two credit cards, myRewards credit card and myWalgreens MasterCard.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, credit card, debit card, loyalty programme
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like