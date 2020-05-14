Visa, Tencent, China Guangfa Bank launch credit card partnership in China

This is the first instance of Tencent co-branding a card with an international payments network.
The collaboration combines Visa’s global electronic payments network with the WeChat platform to provide Chinese consumers with a new option for making international purchases when travelling abroad and shopping online.
As ecommerce platforms and merchants continue to thrive around the world, there is a growing demand among Chinese consumers to be able to pay for goods from global sellers in a streamlined manner.
The CGB-Tencent Visa card will offer cardholders a range of services, including:
digital application process via WeChat; after applying online, cardholders will receive a physical Visa card;
using the WeChat platform to manage their account, including their repayments;
a suite of benefits tailored for Chinese cardholders shopping overseas, both online and in-person, such as discounts at cross-border ecommerce merchants, international roaming, hotel stays and cash back.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions