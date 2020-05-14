Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa, Tencent, China Guangfa Bank launch credit card partnership in China

Thursday 14 May 2020 15:16 CET | News

Visa has announced a credit card offering in partnership with Tencent and China Guangfa Bank (CGB).

This is the first instance of Tencent co-branding a card with an international payments network. 

The collaboration combines Visa’s global electronic payments network with the WeChat platform to provide Chinese consumers with a new option for making international purchases when travelling abroad and shopping online. 

As ecommerce platforms and merchants continue to thrive around the world, there is a growing demand among Chinese consumers to be able to pay for goods from global sellers in a streamlined manner. 

The CGB-Tencent Visa card will offer cardholders a range of services, including:

  • digital application process via WeChat; after applying online, cardholders will receive a physical Visa card;

  • using the WeChat platform to manage their account, including their repayments;

  • a suite of benefits tailored for Chinese cardholders shopping overseas, both online and in-person, such as discounts at cross-border ecommerce merchants, international roaming, hotel stays and cash back.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, Tencent, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like