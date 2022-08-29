Visa and Mastercard reply on card fee increases

The fees in question increased from 0.2% to 1.15% for debit cards and 0.3% to 1.5% for credit card transactions. The European Union Interchange Fee Regulation, which caps interchange fees, no longer applies to cross-border fees following the UK’s exit from the EU.
In response to the Committee, both companies argue that higher fees are justified by the greater risk of fraud in cross-border transactions, and the costs incurred by banks to prevent and detect such crime.
Visa and Mastercard also point out that they do not benefit directly from fee increases, as it is a customer’s card issuer, rather than the card payment system, who receive the additional revenue from interchange fees.
The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) previously told the Committee it has not seen ‘evidence that shows that there have been significant changes in the costs’ for card issuers, that could justify the increase in fees. The PSR also recently expressed concerns that these fee rises may demonstrate the market is ‘not working well’ and ‘could result in higher prices paid by UK merchants and consumers’.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions