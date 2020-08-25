Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Santander Chile rolls out digital debit card

Thursday 27 August 2020 13:57 CET | News

Banco Santander has launched a new digital debit card, available to clients with a debit card linked to their current account, Cuenta Life, simple debit account, or electronic checkbook.

This will enable to shop and pay through the internet or in mobiles apps, without the need to have a credit card. The current sanitary contingency, along with the recommendation of social distancing and/or confinement, have generated a habit change in the way people do their transactions, creating an unprecedented increase in ecommerce. The new digital debit card will allow all clients of Banco Santander to do transactions online and will be linked to the physical debit card.

The launch of this product is through the web portal or the Santander app. Once activated, the client can visualise their independent card number and the necessary information that is required to pay in online commerce in Chile or abroad.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Santander Chile, digital debit card, debit card, current account, Cuenta Life, debit account, electronic checkbook, shop and pay, mobile app, credit card, online payments, online transactions, physical debit card, web portal, Banco Santander, Santander app, ecommerce, Chile, online commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Chile
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like