Pecunpay partners with UnionPay

Under the agreement, Pecunpay has been granted a UnionPay International Membership License, allowing the company to issue UnionPay cards in Spain and across the SEPA zone. The agreement covers commercial products, consumer and corporate cards, as well as mobile payment systems.
In Europe, UnionPay is now accepted by more than four million merchants in around 40 countries and regions, covering more than 70% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe. In Spain, UnionPay is accepted at all local ATMs and 92% of merchants that accept cards. UnionPay’s rapidly expanding acceptance network across Europe has paved the way for local card issuance in Spain.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions