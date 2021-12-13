|
Pecunpay partners with UnionPay

Monday 13 December 2021 11:16 CET | News

Pecunpay and UnionPay have signed a partnership that sees Pecunpay become one of the first Spanish issuers in Europe to issue UnionPay cards in Spain. 

Under the agreement, Pecunpay has been granted a UnionPay International Membership License, allowing the company to issue UnionPay cards in Spain and across the SEPA zone.  The agreement covers commercial products, consumer and corporate cards, as well as mobile payment systems.

In Europe, UnionPay is now accepted by more than four million merchants in around 40 countries and regions, covering more than 70% of all the bankcard-accepting merchants in Europe. In Spain, UnionPay is accepted at all local ATMs and 92% of merchants that accept cards. UnionPay’s rapidly expanding acceptance network across Europe has paved the way for local card issuance in Spain. 


Keywords: partnership, expansion, card scheme, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Spain
