OpenWay rolls out hygienic payment solution for distributing financial aid

OpenWay, a digital payments software provider, has launched a new payment solution called Way4 Social Cards that digitalises distribution of social benefits.
Recently, governments, financial institutions and social program partners around the globe have been examining digital card solutions as means of dispensing welfare and relief payments. The world health crisis has increased demand for contactless, P2P, and other cashless transactions due to hygiene concerns.
Way4 Social Cards is a a real-time and customisable software solution especially for governments, card issuers, and merchant acquirers to deliver financial aid to corporations and individuals. Using this solution, financial institutions working together with governments can issue and accept any kind of welfare payment card – virtual and plastic, credit, debit, and prepaid.
Social cards eliminate paperwork and queues since beneficiaries receive the money instantly in their accounts. The issuer can restrict purchases to certain stores or to certain goods to regulate consumption behaviour. Way4 processes the beneficiary’s shopping cart in real time and applies special discounts to selected items or declines the purchases of non-subsidised items.
Furthermore, since purchases are analysed on the product level (Level 3 data processing) and any discounts are automatically applied, there is no need to use separate cards for subsidised and non-subsidised items. This brings Way4 Social Cards closer to the function of a regular bank card.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
