NPCI, Union Bank of India & JCB launch wellness contactless credit car

Monday 20 September 2021 14:09 CET | News

Union Bank of India has launched the RuPay Wellness Contactless Credit Card on JCB’s network in partnership with NPCI.

This Card focuses on Customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, health, and personal care. With the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card. Consumers would be able to avail 15-30 days of complimentary gym membership and discounts at selected gyms across India.

The Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Cardholders are also entitled to one complimentary health check-up package in a year. Even after utilizing the complimentary package, they can go for Health check-ups at discounted rates. The consumers will also be able to pamper themselves with monthly holistic spa sessions. Additionally, Customers can avail of complimentary access to over 30 domestic Airport Lounges twice per quarter across India, using the Union Bank RuPay Wellness Credit Card, according to the press release.


Keywords: credit card, partnership, NPCI
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
