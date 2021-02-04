|
News

NatWest forgoes Visa, switches to Mastercard debit cards

Thursday 4 February 2021 12:30 CET | News

UK-based NatWest has announced it will switch to issuing Mastercard debit cards instead of Visa, in an agreement that includes 16 million consumer and business customer cards.

The agreement includes all NatWest Group’s brands, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts. Mastercard said in a statement that after card conversions were complete it would account for around one in three of all consumer debit cards in circulation by banks in the UK, and one in four in Ireland.

Mastercard has been eating into Visa’s lead in debit cards after similar deals with Santander UK and HSBC’s First Direct, while also signing up start-ups including Monzo.


