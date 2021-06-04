|
Middle East Payment Services, Zwipe partner for biometric card payments

Friday 4 June 2021 15:22 CET | News

Norway-based contactless payments solution provider Zwipe has partnered with Middle East Payment Services to distribute the former’s biometric payment card solution. 

Middle East Payment Services (MEPS) has signed on to offer the solutions through the Middle East and North Africa region. With a client roster of 27 financial institutions, MEPS is a principal issuer and acquirer of payment cards serving Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine. Through its agreement with Zwipe, the company will offer Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payment cards to customers in these regions, with engagements to begin in Q3 2021.

According to MobileIDworld.com, the partnership represents that latest step in an effort on Zwipe’s part to build a partner ecosystem for its Zwipe Pay ONE solution. In May 2021, Zwipe announced a partnership with FSS, a global provider of card issuance solutions.




Keywords: credit card, biometrics, partnership, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Middle East
