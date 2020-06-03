Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Landesbank taps SIA for new payment card management system

Wednesday 3 June 2020 15:23 CET | News

Landesbank Berlin has chosen SIA, a European tech company, to deploy a new system for the management of payment cards co-branded with commercial partners.  

With this agreement, the processing of over 2.8 million cards issued by Landesbank Berlin is managed by SIA’s technology platform. The platform also includes services such as the management and prevention of fraud, and management of disputes and chargebacks, as mentioned in the official press-release.

Landesbank Berlin can also use additional applications made available by SIA, such as the digital preservation of customer documentation and the Business Intelligence & Datawarehouse solution which, through analysis of data and information.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Landesbank, Berlin, Germany, SIA, payments, cards
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like