JCB and BOCHK launch contactless payments in the LWB payment system

Tuesday 2 November 2021 10:05 CET | News

Japan-based credit card company JCB has partnered with Bank of China to launch a contactless payment service in the e-payment system of Long Win Bus (LWB), available to the whole fleet.

The Contactless payment service is now ready on about 1,300 buses and 100 bus routes in total, including the e-payment systems installed earlier in September 2021 on the buses of The Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB).

The service adopts NFC technology and EMV(R) chip technology, ensuring payment security. JCB Contactless Card users can now pay on 100 designated KMB and LWB bus routes which involve around 1,000 KMB buses and 300 LWB buses, by using a physical card, e-wallet on mobile devices or smartwatches.


Keywords: contactless payments, JCB, mobile payments, digital wallet, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: Hong Kong
