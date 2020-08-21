Japan faces credit card number shortage as consumers stay indoors amid the pandemic

According to Mainichi Shimbun, a large majority of credit companies issue cards with 16 digits as they partner with international brands such as Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. The first six digits represent the country, brand, the type of card issuer, and other elements, while the remaining digits are handled by credit card companies themselves, showing information such as the account number and type of membership of the cardholder.
Additionally, the number of credit cards issued in the country as of March 2019 was 283 million, and the total increases by about 2% each year, the Japan Consumer Credit Association reported. Therefore, the number of cardholders has increased due to indoor consumption after the COVID-19 outbreak and it is feared that there will be a shortage in digit combinations from the seventh digit onward.
A solution for this issue might be to increase the number of digits, however due to the high costs (about USD 94.5 million to USD 945 million) required to reform the system and conduct advance trials to prevent forgery, the problem is still in progress, Mainichi Shimbun stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions