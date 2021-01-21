FIs partner with Jack Henry to use EMV contactless cards

The modern card alternative is available with the full-service debit and credit transaction processing platform from JHA Card Processing Solutions (CPS) that provides card services to banks and credit unions. While US adoption of contactless payments has had a slow trajectory in comparison to most international markets, the COVID-19 pandemic renewed consumers' interests in tap-to-pay and no-touch ways to pay. Jack Henry's dual interface chip cards enable contactless transactions that leverage EMV technology, allowing a cardholder to tap the terminal for contactless purchases or insertion into the terminal for contact purchases.
Lending more credibility to the need for contactless cards, AT Kearney, an American management consulting firm, forecasts that an estimated 56% of all cards in use will be contactless by the end of 2022. According to Visa, most quick-service restaurants, drugstores, food, and grocery stores can accept contactless transactions. Additionally, many leading card providers including Capital One and Citi have added contactless technology to their credit card programmes.
