Fintech Slice raises USD 10 mln

Thursday 29 July 2021 15:36 CET | News

India-based fintech startup Slice has announced that it has raised 10 USD mln in funding in from multiple financial institutions.
The institutions include Northern Arc Capital, Niyogin Fintech Limited, Credit Saison India, & Vivriti Capital to name a few. Launched in 2019, Slice will offer an instant rewards program in June 2021. Slice in 3 is a new feature which allows users to convert their monthly bills into 3 months without any extra cost.

More: Link


Keywords: funding, debit card, credit card, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cards
Countries: India
