FinMont partners with virtual card service provider Apiso

Wednesday 28 June 2023 12:09 CET | News

Payment orchestration platform FinMont has partnered with Apiso to automate the latter’s virtual card process while giving access to its travel merchant client base in Europe.

 

FinMont offers the travel industry a solution that streamlines not only B2C payments, but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix any inefficiencies in their current payment processes. The company’s mission is to help travel merchants use payments as a strategic tool to stand out from competitors.

Apiso’s Advance Payment Integration solutions are setting new standards in multi-currency multi-channel B2B virtual card (VCN) payments enabling customers and distribution partners to access multi-currency B2B VCN payment services across multiple channels including API, web, and integration with Global Distribution Systems (GDS) and other travel technology companies.

Combining solutions to create a multi-currency virtual card for travel payments

The partnership will see FinMont automate the virtual card process and offer it to its rapidly expanding client base whilst strengthening Apiso’s distribution across Europe and other regions. FinMont clients will be able to access major MENA (Middle East and North African) currencies and virtual cards with differing interchange levels from both Mastercard and Visa.

Officials from FinMont said they are happy to be partnering with Apiso and to support their growth in Europe by offering their products through FinMont’s payment orchestration platform. This partnership will give their clients access to Apiso’s range of virtual credit cards in local currencies as they continue to expand and improve their solution.

Also commenting on this development, executives from Apiso said their new relationship with FinMont is further evidence of their approach to delivering joined-up solutions in the travel segment by partnering with travel technology players. The resulting integrated solution delivers a win-win-win for the two companies, as well as mutual customers.


