Expensify launches booking service to its payment card platform

According to Business Travel News, the new feature is called Concierge Travel and is available for free to all holders of the Expensify Card, the payment tool the company launched in 2019. Expensify’s service works by earning a percentage of the interchange fee paid by the supplier accepting payment via the card, rather than charging a per-booking or subscription fee for the booking service. Besides, the card is offered as a complimentary service under Expensify's user service plans, which include USD 5 and USD 9 options.
Moreover, Concierge Travel includes COVID-19 alerts and risk assessment services from travel security and medical specialist Global Rescue for all bookings. Additionally, international travellers will receive a destination report containing virus-related destination details, such as entry and exit requirements for their country of travel. Furthermore, Concierge Travel will start with live agents working behind the scenes to fulfill bookings, while fully automated fulfilment is also expanding, as the system's AI becomes more advanced.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions