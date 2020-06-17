Sections
News

Expensify launches booking service to its payment card platform

Wednesday 17 June 2020 14:04 CET | News

US-based company Expensify has rolled out a virtual assistant through which travellers can book flights, hotels, and rental cars via chat or email. 

According to Business Travel News, the new feature is called Concierge Travel and is available for free to all holders of the Expensify Card, the payment tool the company launched in 2019. Expensify’s service works by earning a percentage of the interchange fee paid by the supplier accepting payment via the card, rather than charging a per-booking or subscription fee for the booking service. Besides, the card is offered as a complimentary service under Expensify's user service plans, which include USD 5 and USD 9 options.

Moreover, Concierge Travel includes COVID-19 alerts and risk assessment services from travel security and medical specialist Global Rescue for all bookings. Additionally, international travellers will receive a destination report containing virus-related destination details, such as entry and exit requirements for their country of travel. Furthermore, Concierge Travel will start with live agents working behind the scenes to fulfill bookings, while fully automated fulfilment is also expanding, as the system's AI becomes more advanced. 

Overall, bringing expense management, payment cards, and booking under one roof might help Expensify fulfil the company's mission of facilitating corporate travel and expense management, Business Travel News reported.

Keywords: Expensify, Concierge Travel, launch, booking service, Expensify Card, interchange fee, cards, COVID-19, Global Rescue, expense management, US, cardholders
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
