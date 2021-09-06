|
EnKash issues new corporate cards offerings for Indian SMEs

Monday 6 September 2021

India-based payments and cards company EnKash has issued two lac corporate cards across India’s corporate ecosystem.

EnKash launched its own corporate card program in early 2020 for startups, small and medium-sized enterprises. EnKash has enabled more than 70,000 businesses to digitise their corporate payments — in 1.5 years. 

EnKash introduced digital expense cards. With these cards, businesses can easily manage decentralised e-procurement and spends. They won’t need multiple bank accounts to manage their spends, as they can issue as many cards to all departments and employees who are involved in e-procuring goods/services.

Another offering is digital marketing cards – campaign-specific cards that will enable businesses to manage their marketing campaigns with controlled budgets, hassle-free –, and employee cards, meant to help businesses and employees through challenges such as tax compliance and restricted spends. 

Keywords: corporate card, product launch, credit card, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: India
