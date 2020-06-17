Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CPI Card Group, Visa launch sustainable payment card

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:59 CET | News

Card provider CPI Card Group and Visa have launched the Earthwise High Content Card, a sustainable payment card made with up to 98 percent upcycled plastic. 

CPI created the Earthwise High Content Card, endorsed by Visa, to help reduce first-use plastic in payment cards and reduce plastic waste entering landfills. Through an exclusive agreement, the companies will initially provide all Visa-issuing financial institutions worldwide access to the Earthwise High Content Card, which is EMV compliant and dual interface capable, enabling both contact and contactless payment. 

The Earthwise High Content Card will initially be Visa-branded. A recent CPI Consumer Insights survey of debit and credit card users conducted by an independent research firm, found 73% of respondents indicated it is important that their financial institution is environmentally-conscious, and over 57% would be interested in a card made with recycled materials, as stated by the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CPI Card Group, Visa, Earthwise High Content Card, sustainable payment card, upcycled plastic, financial institutions, contact payments, contactless payments, EMV, CPI Consumer Insights, debit card, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like