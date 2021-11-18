|
Amazon considers renouncing Visa partnership on its credit cards

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:34 CET | News

Amazon has announced that it might drop Visa as a payments partner on its US co-branded credit cards.

The US-based ecommerce corporation is considering alternatives such as Mastercard and American Express, amid deteriorating business relations between Amazon and Visa. 

According to Amazon, the reason behind the business breakup is high charges, in a world where technological advancements should lower the fees and not increase them. Amazon has already introduced surcharges on customers using Visa credit cards in Australia and Singapore, while it announced it will no longer accept Visa credit card payments for UK-based customers starting January 2022.

As per businessinsider.in, Amazon’s endgame is to attract more clients to its in-house paying system and make Amazon Pay the default payment method for its more than 300 million customers worldwide.

